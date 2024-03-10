A VIP Car has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The vehicle, known for its frequent siren-blaring trips across the state, has seemingly disappeared without a trace.

The police, while refusing to disclose specific details about the car or its owner, have expressed their determination to locate the missing vehicle. Despite their relentless efforts, the city police have yet to find the car, causing growing frustration among the higher authorities.

In response to the situation, 13 police stations across the city have issued a red alert, initiating a city-wide search for the missing vehicle. The police stations involved include Dispur, Hatigaon, Panbazar, Chandmari, Noonmati, Bhangagarh, Fatashil Ambari, Satgaon, Basishtha, Garhchuk, Bharalumukh, Jalukbari and Azara.

In this regard, two car thieves, identified as Azizul Ali and Janinuddin Ali, were apprehended by the Bhangagarh police in Jowai, Meghalaya. The duo was in possession of a stolen car, bearing the number AS01 FC7935, which was reported stolen by its owner from ABC in Guwahati.

The delayed investigation into the theft was given a boost when the police found the GPS pass of the missing car, leading to the swift capture of the thieves.

Police forces in Bhangagarh, Fatashil Ambari, and Azara have intensified their efforts against vehicle theft. Acting on confessions made by Azizul Ali and Janinuddin Ali, arrested in Meghalaya, the Azara police apprehended Amir Ali and Rajak Ali, seizing two vehicles and an additional luxury vehicle. Concurrently, the Fatashil Ambari police in Guwahati arrested four bike thieves: Rekibul Hossain, Samed Ali, Zakir Hussain, and Vishal Hussain.

Despite these arrests and seizures, the city police have not yet found the stolen VIP car, which has become a high-priority case. The police forces from 13 city police stations remain in search of this vehicle.

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