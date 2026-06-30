Assam: Guwahati police seize 38 kg gold worth Rs 54 crore, one held

Guwahati Police seized a major consignment of suspected smuggled gold weighing approximately 38 kilograms from the Kharghuli area, in what is being viewed as one of the largest such recoveries in the city in recent times.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Latasil Police Station conducted a targeted operation and intercepted the consignment before it could allegedly be transported further.

Police said the seized gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 54 crore in the market. In addition to the gold, officials recovered four mobile phones and Rs 3,700 in cash from the possession of the accused.

The individual carrying the consignment has been identified as Akshay Bansure, who was taken into custody immediately following the operation.

According to preliminary investigation findings, the accused is suspected to have links with an international gold smuggling network. However, officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the alleged syndicate or its operational reach.

Sources said the operation was launched following a tip-off regarding the movement of a large quantity of illegal gold through the city. Police stated that timely intervention enabled the team to intercept the consignment before any further movement.

Authorities are currently interrogating the accused and examining possible links to a wider smuggling network. Further investigation is underway