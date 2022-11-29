In another success story on the war against drugs, Guwahati Police on November 29 seized 500 kg ganja worth Rs 20 crore and intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state, and apprehended four accused in connection with it.

Taking to Twitter Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused. Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up @DGPAssamPolice”.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused.

Guwahati Police on November 29 seized 500 kg ganja worth 20 crore and intercepted a truck coming from neighbouring state, and apprehended four accused in connection with it

Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up 👍 @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/sJYSEFkA7u — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022

Earlier on November 23, Assam Police seized 400 grams of heroin which were kept in 30 soap boxes in the state's Silchar town.

As per reports, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime Branch, Kalyan Kumar Das intercepted a vehicle on the Trunk road in the city and upon searching, the drugs were seized.

The police also arrested two alleged traffickers identified as Shahid Mohammad Laskar and Shawhaz Hossain Majumdar, a resident of Madhurbandar in Silchar.

The arrested traffickers were transporting the drugs from the neighbouring state of Manipur.