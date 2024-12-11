Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Paltan Bazaar Police Station under the City Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) conducted a raid at New Star Beauty & Spa Salon in Ulubari on Monday.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of illegal substances.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Saleha Khatun (21) from Dalgaon, Trisha Das (23) from Latasil, and Munni Khan (24) from Abhayapuri.

The raid resulted in the recovery of seven vials of suspected heroin, weighing 9.28 grams, and nine wraps of ganja, weighing 81.05 grams, from their possession.



Also Read: Assam must adopt Israel's survival tactics when surrounded by enemies: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are underway to determine the source of the contraband and whether the suspects are part of a larger drug network operating in the region.

The CGPD continues to intensify its efforts to combat drug-related activities in the city, urging the public to report any suspicious activities to help maintain law and order.

Further details on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.