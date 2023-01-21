In yet another successful crackdown on drug trafficking in the state of Assam, Guwahati city police seized 101 kg of Marijuana from a truck in Jorabat area on January 21.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarthi Mahanta along with a team of city police intercepted a truck at Jorabat during a Naka checking and found the huge consignment of drugs hidden inside the vehicle.

During the search operation, it was learnt that the truck was coming from Tripura with the seized consignment and was on its way to North India.



As per police estimates, the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

The police arrested two persons in this regard and further investigation initiated to find any linkages to the case.

In yet another incident of major drug haul, Karimganj Police on January 17 seized 88 kgs of Yaba tablets from Nischintapur in Bagargul area of Karimganj district, Assam.

Probably the biggest seizure in Assam till date, a team of Karimganj police intercepted one Alto bearing registration number AS-10A-6487 and seized the huge amount of drugs from the vehicle.

Police arrested one drug peddler identified as Hafiz Uddin in connection with the seizure.

Home guards Anupam Singha and Jasim Uddin managed to seize the drugs and inform the police following a Naka checking.

It is estimated that the value of the drugs is more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.



Also read : Assam: 88 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 crore seized by Karimganj Police, one drug peddler held