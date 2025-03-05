Panbazar Police in Guwahati conducted a raid near 4 No. Railway Gate, Fancy Bazar, leading to the apprehension of two individuals and the seizure of suspected narcotics along with stolen items.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Haque (66) from Darang and Safiqul Islam (24) from Dhubri, both temporarily residing in Fancy Bazar.

During the operation, authorities confiscated:

8 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 10.66 grams,

140 empty plastic vials used for drug storage,

1 Redmi mobile phone, suspected to be stolen,

1 e-rickshaw charging machine, and

Silver ornaments, including anklets, chains, and a ring.

In another development, Dispur Police, with assistance from Meghalaya Police, successfully recovered multiple stolen motorcycles from Lapalang Basti, located under Pynursla Police Station in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The recovered motorcycles include:

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (Reg. No. AS01GB-8598),

Bajaj Pulsar (Reg. No. AS15R-4823),

Bajaj Pulsar (Reg. No. AS01ET-9167), and

Another bike bearing Reg. No. AS12AH-1648.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three suspected bike lifters from the Gorchuk area. The accused have been identified as:

Rofiqul Ali from Koyachui, Barpeta,

Saiful Ali from Pachim Majdia, Sarthebari, Barpeta, and

Saddam Kham from Nijbahari, Tarabari, Barpeta.

Both cases are under further investigation as authorities intensify their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and vehicle theft in the region.