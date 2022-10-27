In one of the biggest drug overhauls, Guwahati police seized a whooping 2,500 kgs of Manipuri ganja in the Jorahat area on October 27.

Notably, a team led by Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Mahanta caught hold of a truck bearing registration number HR 38 T 2913 and confiscated the ganja which was tactically hidden among sacks of ginger.

The driver and handyman, identified as Ashok Kumar and Jitendra Kumar, hailing from Haryana and Uttarakhand were also arrested.

The truck was en route to Guwahati from Manipur when it was intercepted in Jorabat.

To whomsoever it may concern.



So, here's the thing - we’ve zapped another huge pile of what surely looks & feels like Manipuri Ganja, around 2500 kg.



If this belongs to you, don't worry, it's in the safe hands of @GuwahatiPol.



Just give them a call to claim it. pic.twitter.com/WIElTsxXxE — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 27, 2022

Earlier on October 16, the Assam Police on October 16 seized around 2,400 kg of ganja tucked in drums along with the Assam-Tripura border.

The police also apprehended two persons in this regard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too lauded the work of the police and shared the same on the official Twitter handle.

''In a huge recovery last night by Churaibari Watch Post staff along Assam-Tripura border, @assampolice detained a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2,400 kg ganja tucked in drums. 2 accused apprehended.

