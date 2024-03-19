Guwahati has secured the unenviable position of being the second most polluted city globally, according to the 2023 World Air Quality Report by IQAir. Guwahati recorded an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 105.4, more than ten times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended levels.

The city's rise in pollution levels can be attributed to various factors including escalating construction activities leading to increased dust pollution and a surge in vehicular traffic. Bihar's Begusarai claimed the top spot as the world's most polluted city with Delhi, Mullanpur and Lahore rounding out the top five.

In an alarming trend, nine out of ten cities in the World's Most Polluted Cities ranking were from India with a staggering 42 Indian cities making it to the top 50. This stark reality underscores grave concerns regarding air quality in India positioning the country as the third most polluted globally trailing only Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The report shed light on the severe health implications of air pollution emphasizing its status as the greatest environmental threat to human health. With an estimated one in every nine deaths worldwide attributed to air pollution the detrimental effects are undeniable.

Exposure to PM2.5 air pollution as highlighted in the report exacerbates various health conditions such as asthma, cancer, stroke, and lung disease. Furthermore it can impair cognitive development in children, contribute to mental health issues and worsen existing illnesses including diabetes.

The findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address air pollution and safeguard public health.