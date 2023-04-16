Amid Bihu festivities, Assam’s Guwahati city woke up this morning to two shocking incidents of murder. The body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a family at Saurabh Nagar in Guwahati’s Beltola area on April 16.

The deceased identified as Subal Dev hailed from Tripura. The body was found hanging on the gate of house number 25.

Sources suggest that the victim was probably killed before being hanged.

The episode came to light only in the early hours of Sunday, April 16 morning following which alert locals nearby rushed to inform the police.

Dev Verma's body was discovered hanging from the gate when police arrived at the scene. They immediately got to work on the matter and started an investigation.

It is yet under speculation whether Verma was murdered or it is a case of suicide. The authorities have asked the general public for any information that might aid in their investigation.

Meanwhile, ACP Basistha Police Station, while speaking to India TodayNE said, "See, we cannot claim this as a case of murder now. The body has been sent for post mortem. We are waiting for the medical reports. Only on the basis of the reports will any action be initiated and the cause of death be ascertained. Meanwhile, an investigation has begun".

The incident has shocked and baffled the people of Saurabh Nagar. They have been reassured by the police that they are doing everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators.

In the meantime, the victim's family is still reeling from the tragedy and has pleaded with the authorities to provide justice.

In another incident, a man was found brutally murdered in Maligaon area on April 15.

As per sources, the murder took place in Maligaon Bihutoli near railway stadium. The deceased has been identified as Srimanta Talukdar.

Investigation for both the murder incidents is underway.

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