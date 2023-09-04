Residents of Guwahati endured scorching temperatures on September 4 as the city recorded its hottest September day on record. The mercury soared to a blistering 38.2°C, surpassing the previous high of 37.8°C registered on August 29.

In Silchar, the maximum temperature reached a scorching 39.4°C, surpassing the previous record of 39.2°C on September 2.

The India Meteorological Department issued a forecast for the Northeastern region. Moderate rainfall is expected at numerous locations in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, with isolated light rain showers expected in Arunachal Pradesh. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to be 4-5°C above normal in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

The weather warning also includes the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations across Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

For Guwahati and its vicinity, the local forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with the potential for thunder and lightning development. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to reach 37°C and 27°C, respectively.

To provide additional insights, here are the temperature, humidity, and rainfall readings recorded at important cities in the region as of 1730 hrs IST:

• Guwahati Airport: Max Temp: 38.2°C, Relative Humidity: 70.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Dibrugarh Airport: Max Temp: 37.8°C, Relative Humidity: 64.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Tezpur: Max Temp: 37.9°C, Relative Humidity: 71.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Silchar: Max Temp: 39.4°C, Relative Humidity: 68.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Dhubri: Max Temp: 33.5°C, Relative Humidity: 80.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Jorhat: Max Temp: 37.2°C, Relative Humidity: 68.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• North/Lakhimpur: Max Temp: 37.8°C, Relative Humidity: 70.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Shillong: Max Temp: 28.2°C, Relative Humidity: 73.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Imphal: Max Temp: 33.4°C, Relative Humidity: 70.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Itanagar: Max Temp: 36.8°C, Relative Humidity: 78.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Agartala: Max Temp: 34.2°C, Relative Humidity: 79.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Kohima: Max Temp: 31.6°C, Relative Humidity: 63.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm

• Passighat: Max Temp: 36.7°C, Relative Humidity: 76.0%, Rainfall: 0.0 mm