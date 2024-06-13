As the Ambubachi Mela approaches, the Inspector of Schools in Kamrup (Metro) district in Assam has issued a directive to schools, urging them not to conduct any examinations during the period from June 22 to June 26, 2024. This decision aims to prevent inconvenience to students caused by the expected heavy influx of devotees to Guwahati for the religious event.

In a letter addressed to all schools in the district, the Inspector of Schools emphasized the importance of rescheduling examinations to accommodate the Ambubachi Mela. The letter stated, "Schools are requested not to schedule any examination during 22nd June to 26th June, 2024, on account of Ambubachi. Further, if any schools have already scheduled examinations on the above-mentioned dates, they are hereby asked to re-schedule the examination."

The Ambubachi Mela, a significant religious gathering, is set to commence on June 22 at the revered Kamakhya Temple. This annual event attracts devotees from various parts of the country, contributing to increased footfall in Guwahati during this period.

Authorities are working to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for both devotees participating in the Ambubachi Mela and students in the Kamrup (Metro) district.