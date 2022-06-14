Flash floods have returned to haunt Guwahati citizens after several localities that have been prone to severe water logging for decades were left with knee-deep water after the heavy rain this morning

Waterlogging has been reported in many areas of Guwahati since the last month following the showers that have intermittently lashed the capital city

Many areas of Beltola Survey, Chandmari, Hatigaon, Zoo road, Gandhi Basti, and parts of Nabin Nagar have seen major water logging, which has thrown life into disarray for people who have had numerous difficulties reaching schools and offices since early Monday morning.

The Guwahati railway station is also flooded as a result of the heavy rain.

Flash floods, on the other hand, caused traffic delays in various areas of the city.

Citizens are having a difficult time as they were stranded in numerous locations due to the severe rain.

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The fast-expanding metropolitan setting has impacted massive unoccupied areas and natural drainage controls recklessly, altering the ecology and worsening Guwahati's artificial flood problem.