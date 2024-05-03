Cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati are gearing up for an exciting cricket as 2 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to take place at Barsapara Stadium.

The matches will feature Rajasthan Royals facing Kings XI Punjab on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, promising thrilling action and intense competition.

Ranjit Borthakur, the owner of Rajasthan Royals, expressed his excitement about bringing IPL matches to Guwahati and urged the people of Assam to support and cheer for their team during these crucial games. The presence of IPL matches in Barsapara is a testament to the growing popularity of cricket in the region and provides fans with a unique opportunity to witness top-tier cricketing talent up close.

In addition to the IPL excitement, Borthakur shared his pride in Rajasthan Royals' achievement, with four players from the team earning spots in the Indian T20 squad. This recognition further adds to the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming IPL matches in Guwahati.