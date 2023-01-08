Prior to the January 10 One Day International (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati's ACA Barsapara Stadium, the city police have provided information on the steps taken to ensure smooth vehicular traffic flow on the day of the match.

In a press conference conducted today at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the city's deputy commissioner of police for traffic, Hiranya Kumar Barman, outlined a number of precautions taken in light of the cricket match scheduled for Tuesday, January 10.

The Guwahati DCP's office also distributed an official notification in that regard (Traffic). The notice stated: "The following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on the day of One Day International Cricket Match between India and Sri Lanka to be held at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on January 10, 2023 in order to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders, etc."

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles

• Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7 am to 11:30 pm on January 10, 2023.

• Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad road and AK Dev road from 7 am to 11:30 pm on January 10, 2003.

• AK Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 10 am to 11:30 pm on January 10, 2023. The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards

• Lakhra Chariali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders etc.

• On January 10, 2023, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

Entry gate to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on 10 January, 2023

Gate No 1B: This gate is earmarked for the invitees only with car passes. Vehicles will enter via AK Azad Road towards Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium.

There will be six (06) Gates for the entry of spectators

Gate No 2 on Barsapara Road, vehicles will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

Gate No 3 on RG Barua Path, vehicles will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road).

Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road, vehicles will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will enter via Raghunath Road (AK Deb Road).

Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will enter via Raghunath Road (AK Deb Road).

Gate No 7 on Barsapara road, vehicles will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road).

Parking of vehicles

Coming via AK Deb Road

Champabati Field.

Ganeshpara Field.

Datalpara Field.

Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line road side parking in one side).

Ambari Rangpathar Field.

PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari.

Coming via AK Azad Road

Lutuma Field.

Cycle Factory Field near Vishal marriage hall.

Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line road side parking in one side)

Sunrise club, Colony Bazar to Barsapara BSNL office (Single line road side parking in one side).

Rolling mill parking field.

Kalimandir Spring club field, Colony Bazar.

New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara.

"Guwahati Traffic Police requests every citizen to extend cooperation for grand success of One Day International Cricket mach. Please approach the on duty Police Officer for any kind of assistance," added the notification.

