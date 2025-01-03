The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board has sanctioned Rs 4.80 lakh in compensation to four residents affected by a pipeline incident in Kharguli on January 2, 2025. Each affected resident will receive Rs 1.20 lakh for severe damage to their properties.

The compensation order, signed by Managing Director Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS, names Anowar Hussain, Abu Fateh Ahmed, Moumin Seikh, and Binita Das as recipients. The payment falls under the JICA-assisted GWSP (Greater Guwahati Water Supply Project) scheme.

As per reports, the incident occurred due to a pressure surge, caused by a power interruption during preparations for the commissioning of a newly established surge protection tank at the Kharguli Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Addressing the media on Thursday, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated, "Preliminary findings suggest a pressure surge led to the pipeline burst. Earlier recommendations from experts included establishing a surge protection tank, which was implemented and set to begin operations tomorrow. Unfortunately, this incident occurred during the preparatory phase. We are probing the technical aspects and have informed the Chief Minister about the situation."

The compensation has been authorised under Section 80 of the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board Act, 2009.