A young woman from Guwahati was allegedly duped of lakhs who reportedly forged his identity to establish love relationship with the woman.

The accused, a Muslim youth, who reportedly forged his identity to establish a relationship with the woman, has been identified as Hamidul Islam from Rangiya, is also accused of embezzling Rs 12 lakh.

Reports suggest that Islam had changed his name in order to deceive the woman. The matter is currently under investigation.

The young woman has filed a complaint against Islam in Guwahati. The police are investigating the case.

Earlier in 2023, a 24-year-old woman and her parents were murdered in Assam’s Golaghat on Monday by a man she married two years ago after meeting him on Facebook in 2020 during the lockdown.