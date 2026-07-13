Assam: Guwahati youth found dead in Garbhanga Reserved Forest after going missing

A 25-year-old man from Guwahati's Fatasil area, who went missing during an outing to the Garbhanga Reserved Forest, was found dead on Monday, July 13, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Jha. According to initial information, Jha had visited the forest on Sunday along with his friends Devesh Asopa, Padam Asopa and Aman Chettri.

The group had reportedly entered the forest for a recreational outing and was bathing in a water body when Jha suddenly went missing. While his friends returned safely, he could not be located, prompting his family members and local residents to alert the authorities.

Acting on the information, Rani Police launched a search operation in the forest area to trace the missing youth.

On Monday, search teams recovered Jha's body from the Garbhanga Reserved Forest. Police conducted the necessary legal formalities at the site before sending the body for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the death. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.