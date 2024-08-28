Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, a 10-year-old hailing from Guwahati, has achieved global recognition by securing a place in the prestigious Guinness World Records, earning the coveted title of 'Officially Amazing.'

This young prodigy, the daughter of Swati and Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka and granddaughter of Kusum and Dr. Ashok Kumar Dhanuka, has brought immense pride to her state with her remarkable accomplishments in hula hooping.

On May 19, 2024, Aaradhyaa astounded onlookers by setting two new world records in hula hooping. Her first record-breaking feat involved hula hooping for an extraordinary 21 minutes and 2 seconds around one arm at a challenging 90-degree angle, surpassing the previous record held by Viha Gedia from the United States.

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In addition to this, Aaradhyaa further cemented her place in the annals of history by spinning three hula hoops simultaneously around her neck for 4 minutes and 2 seconds, setting a second world record. These achievements are a testament to her dedication and perseverance, as she has been rigorously honing her hula hooping skills over the past several months.

Aaradhyaa's journey is adorned with numerous accolades, including seven state records, three national records, and three world records. Her exceptional talents have not only earned her a place in the Guinness World Records but have also led to the awarding of an honorary doctorate in sports, recognizing her extraordinary contributions to the field.