B. Borooah College, Guwahati, has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A++ rating, securing the highest CGPA of 3.62. This milestone makes B. Borooah College the first government sector college in the entire northeastern region to attain such an outstanding recognition.

Established in 1943, B. Borooah College, named in honor of the illustrious businessman Bholanath Borooah from Nagaon, has consistently been at the forefront of academic excellence. Affiliated with Gauhati University, the college has played a pivotal role in contributing to the rich educational heritage of the region.

The achievement has garnered widespread acclaim, with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu taking to social media to congratulate the college for its extraordinary accomplishment. Minister Pegu tweeted, "Congratulations to B. Borooah College, Guwahati, for being accredited with NAAC A++ Grade (CGPA of 3.62). It is the first Govt. Sector college in the entire Northeast to receive NAAC A++. Kudos to the Principal Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman and his team."