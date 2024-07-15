Guwahati's prestigious B Borooah College has been awarded 'autonomous' status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This significant approval was based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges, sanctioned during a meeting in June 2024.

Affiliated with Gauhati University, B Borooah College will enjoy autonomous status for a decade, spanning from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34. The UGC's official communication detailed this development, stating, "The Commission in its meeting held on 25.06.2024 has approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the autonomous status to B Borooah College, Guwahati Kamrup Metropolitan Assam 781007, affiliated to Gauhati University, Guwahati for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2024-2025 to 2033-2034 as per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023."

Announcing the news on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a double delight for the prestigious B. Borooah College, it has been accredited A++ Grade in the recent NAAC assessment. It has also been accorded the status of an Autonomous College by the

@ugc_india, in a testament to the highest standards of educational excellence in the college. My best wishes to the management, faculty and students of the college on these wonderful achievements"

In accordance with this decision, Gauhati University must issue a notification within 30 days to formally recognize the autonomous status of B Borooah College. The UGC's letter instructed, "The University is therefore requested to issue the necessary notification within 30 days regarding the grant of autonomous status to the College as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023."

Furthermore, the letter emphasized that B Borooah College must adhere to all provisions outlined in the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges, which can be accessed on the UGC website. The college is reminded that non-compliance with these requirements may result in actions as stipulated in Clause 13 of the UGC Regulations. The institution is also required to apply for an extension of its autonomous status at least three months before the current autonomy period concludes.