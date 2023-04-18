The high-octane Bihu festivities by Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani also called the Latasil Bihu Sanmilani kicked off on April 14 with the much awaited Bihu Samragi competition concluding on April 16.

This year, Guwahati’s Pratiksha Rani Borgohain was crowned the much coveted Bihu Samragi 2023 title, followed by Moran’s Bonyani Gogoi crowned as Bihu Rani 2023 and Lakhimpur’s Ananya Phukan being crowned as Bihu Kuwari 2023.

The competition also included ‘best dhulia’ title which was presented to Dulumoni Borah and ‘best pepa badok’ to Debojit Tamuli.

The Latasil Bihu Sanmilani, brought Bihu from field to stage in 1952, becoming the oldest Bihu committee in the state to continue the tradition of celebrating Bihu in a grand way.

Rongali Bihu, usually celebrated in an open field was celebrated on Latasil playground in 131 first by the Ekota Sabha, a socil-cultural organisation which was formed by few youths of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati in 1905.

Also read : Assam: Naga Council objects to Bihu lyrics using words 'Okora Naga', 'Nagini' during Guinness World Record attempt