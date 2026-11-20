Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh on November 20 questioned the BJP government's claims of promoting concert culture in the state, arguing that Assam had hosted several major rock festivals and international music acts long before Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Singh challenged what he described as the portrayal of Sarma as a modern-day 'rock messiah', pointing out that Assam had a thriving rock and live music scene between 2001 and 2016.

"More Rockfests were organised in Assam during 2001-2016 than today," Singh wrote, questioning why the media was giving the Chief Minister credit for something the state had already experienced.

Citing examples of earlier music events, Singh mentioned IIT Guwahati's Alcheringa, Assam Engineering College's Pyrokinesis, the Guwahati International Music Festival (GIMF) at Shilpgram and the Kingfisher PubRockFest.

He also recalled performances by international artistes, including Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie, which headlined an event in 2010, and guitarist Michael Angelo Batio.

The Rockarolla event, organised in memory of Captain Jintu Gogoi, featured Danish death metal band Dawn of Demise and British band Cypher16, alongside regional acts such as Alobo Naga & The Band, Chronic Xorn, Midnight Garden Factor, Judas Ancestry and Dark Carnage.

Other international and Indian performers who took the stage in Assam during the period included Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), which performed at Sarusajai in 2015, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, who performed in Guwahati in October 2015, and Pentagram.

Singh also pointed out that Parikrama, which is set to headline the upcoming Guns N' Roses concert, had performed in Assam in 2013 and returned for a tour with Euphoria in 2016.

Questioning the economics of the current concert scene, Singh alleged that ticket and beverage prices had been inflated to exploit concertgoers, adding that the government had not subsidised ticket prices.

He also alleged that an entertainment company linked to Sarma's family and event organiser Tarsem Mittal bought concert tickets in bulk and later sold them through unofficial channels. His post did not independently substantiate these allegations.

Singh alleged that Assam's rock and concert culture had declined after 2016, claiming that the state's cultural space had increasingly come under the influence of RSS-backed Hindutva politics.

He also accused the BJP government of sidelining artistes who had spoken against the ruling party. Referring to the murders of artistes Abhijit and Neelotpal, he alleged that the state's cultural environment had deteriorated under the BJP regime.

"The rock culture and concert culture of Assam was killed so that Pride East Entertainment could organise concerts with a monopoly," Singh alleged, adding that the Congress had organised more cultural programmes and supported local artistes.

Citing Zubeen Garg and Simanta Shekhar as examples, he accused the BJP government of exploiting the state's cultural identity rather than adequately supporting its artistes.

The remarks have brought the political debate over Assam's concert economy into focus, with Singh questioning whether the recent high-profile international performances represent a revival of the state's music culture or are being presented as an entirely new phenomenon.