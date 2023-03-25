In a move that has caused distress to outside vegetable vendors, the Haflong Municipal Board has barred them from selling their produce at the weekly market.

On the day of the weekly market, as every week, vendors from Hojai, Lanka, Jamunamukh, and Lumding and places from outside Haflong arrived at the Haflong market, but were denied entry. The vendors have traditionally sold their vegetables from Haflong Lalfield, but this week the municipal authorities posted a notice forbidding the sale of vegetables by vendors from outside the district.

The notice warned that if vendors coming from outside sat down to sell vegetables in Lalfield, they would be fined Rs 2000. On March 22, the Haflong Municipal Board had issued a notice stating that vendors from Pasuli, a local tribe of Dima Hasao district, would be allowed to sell vegetables at Haflong Lalfield, and that vendors coming from outside would have to sit opposite Lalfield in the auto riska parking lot.

However, when the outside vendors arrived at the weekly market, they were not allowed to sell vegetables. This left the vendors from Hojai, Lanka, Jamunamukh, and Lumding in distress. They carried their vehicles full of vegetables to the Haflong district collector's office and protested, demanding that the district administration or the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council authorities solve their problem immediately.

The vendors have been selling vegetables in Haflong for the past two decades to support their families and repay loans taken from banks. They pay taxes to the Haflong Municipal Board ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 300 when they come to the weekly market on Saturdays. They allege that despite paying taxes, they were denied the opportunity to sell their produce.

The vendors have called for the help of state Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Minister Nandita Gorlosa , and North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa to intervene and help them sell their vegetables at the Haflong weekly market.

The municipal authorities' decision to block the outside vendors from selling their vegetables has also led to a significant increase in the price of vegetables in the Haflong market. This has caused great inconvenience to the general public.

The vendors have vowed not to return to the Haflong weekly market until their issue is resolved. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who are calling on the authorities to take action and resolve the matter immediately.