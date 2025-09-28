Assam: Hagrama Mohilary pays tribute to Zubeen Garg, announces statue and park in BTC

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Chief and former BTC Chief, Hagrama Mohilary, on Sunday, September 28 paid heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, describing him as a cultural icon whose legacy will remain forever etched in Assam’s collective memory.





Speaking to reporters, Mohilary said, “Zubeen Da’s soul resides in all of us. No one will ever forget him. In our BTC region, we will honor his contributions by erecting a statue and establishing a park in his memory. His immense impact on Assam cannot be expressed fully in words, but he will remain eternal in our hearts.”





Alongside his tribute, Mohilary also touched upon administrative developments. He confirmed that the BTC will host its oath-taking ceremony on October 3, for which the Governor has been invited. Mohilary further stated that he would meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the same day, marking their first meeting in five years.





He assured that the people of BTC will witness concrete efforts towards fulfilling promises and development goals, reaffirming his party’s commitment to the region’s welfare.