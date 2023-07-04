AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury, on June 4, was granted bail by a court in Hailakandi, six days after he was arrested on charges of beating a BJP MLA.

As per sources, the MLA is currently undergoing treatment at SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi due to the rise in sugar levels.

It needs to be noted that the incident took place on the night of June 27, 2023, near Dholeshwari point in Hailakandi, Assam where the MLA vandalized a car and thrashed a BJP MLA Ataur Rahman Laskar.

Later, Laskar registered a case against Choudhury and three other persons named Guljar Hussain Talukdar, Naseem Ahmed Choudhury, and Sultan Ahmed Choudhury accusing them of vandalizing his car and attempting to take his life.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Panchgram Police Station under case number 59/23, Laskar detailed a harrowing account of the attack. He stated that Choudhury and his accomplices intercepted his private car bearing registration number AS-01-FH-3978 and launched a vicious assault using sticks and rods.



As a result of the attack, Laskar’s vehicle sustained significant damage. Fleeing from the scene, Laskar sought refuge at Katakhal Out Post, but the accused persons relentlessly pursued him in an Endeavour car with registration number AS-11-L-0786.

The accused forcibly entered the Out Post, launching a brutal assault on Laskar with the apparent intention of taking his life. During the assault, Laskar sustained severe injuries, including knife wounds to his head and other parts of his body.



Fortunately, the timely intervention of the on-duty police officers prevented further harm to Laskar. In addition to the physical violence inflicted upon him, Laskar also reported that the accused persons forcefully robbed him of his gold chain and a sum of Rs 10,000 in cash.

Following the filing of the FIR, the police took swift action and arrested Algapur MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury.

Also Read: Assam: Hailakandi court rejects AIUDF legislator’s bail plea in alleged assault case of BJP worker