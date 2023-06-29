In a significant development, the Hailakandi court rejected the interim bail plea of AIUDF MLA from Algapur, Nizam Uddin Choudhury in an alleged case of assault of a BJP worker and others and "preventing" police personnel from performing their duties in an outpost in Hailakandi district of Assam.

While speaking to reporters, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said that Ataur Rahman Laskar, a member of the BJP's minority cell, filed a complaint alleging that the Algapur MLA and three other people had assaulted him on June 28 near Dholeswari point in Panchgram after which he was rushed to the Katakhal outpost.

She claimed that the lawmaker and his supporters allegedly pursued Laskar to the police station, vandalised his vehicle and prevented the officers from performing their duties.

According to the SP, Laskar said that he has sustained injuries and Choudhury's accomplices had stolen his gold chain and cash amounting to Rs 10,000.

However, Choudhury was arrested by the police after a FIR was filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly "assaulting" a person and others and "wrongfully restraining" police officers from performing out their duties.

Choudhury denied the allegations and claimed that he was being falsely implicated in the incident for political gain.

He was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a medical check-up on Wednesday night.

Doley further stated that police have launched a search operation to find further accused in the case.