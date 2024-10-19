In a significant initiative to combat the pervasive tobacco crisis, the District Commissioner of Hailakandi, Nisarg Hivare, officially launched the "Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0" in the presence of key officials, including the Additional District Commissioner (Health), District Nodal Officer (DNO), District Tobacco Control Coordinator (DTCC), District Program Manager (DPM), District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (DME), representatives from the National Health Mission (NHM), and various NGOs. This campaign aims to educate and engage the youth regarding the grave consequences of tobacco consumption.

Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, claiming the lives of more than 8 million individuals annually. The cultivation and processing of tobacco not only endanger human health but also devastate the environment. Alarmingly, the global demand for tobacco leads to the destruction of approximately 494,000 acres of forest each year, contributing significantly to deforestation. Furthermore, tobacco waste is littered with over 7,000 hazardous chemicals, and cigarette butts constitute a staggering 30% to 40% of the debris collected during coastal and urban clean-up efforts.

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India, recognized as the world's second-largest producer and consumer of tobacco, faces an escalating public health crisis. Tobacco-related diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, various cancers, chronic lung ailments, infertility, and strokes, are prevalent among adults. Moreover, second-hand smoke poses severe health risks, leading to asthma attacks and respiratory infections in both adults and vulnerable populations, including infants and children. The statistics are alarming, with 51.9% of adults and 11.9% of children in Assam using tobacco in various forms. This necessitates a targeted and strategic approach to mitigate the tobacco epidemic within the state.

The "Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0" is spearheaded by the Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The campaign's primary objective is to raise awareness of the detrimental effects of tobacco, particularly among the youth, through active collaboration with state and union territory authorities. The ambitious goals of the campaign include executing at least 30 Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns, designating a minimum of 160 educational institutions as Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), implementing at least 16 enforcement drives, and declaring at least 20 villages tobacco-free in each district. Additionally, the campaign will leverage social media platforms, promoting engagement with hashtags like #SaveTheYouthCampaign and #AbSeBandCampaign.

For individuals seeking assistance to quit tobacco, the National Tobacco Quitline services are available at 1800-112-356, providing support and guidance to help combat tobacco addiction and foster a healthier future.