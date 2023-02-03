At least 78 people were arrested on February 3 in Hailakandi district in a massive statewide crackdown against child marriages.

Of these, 11 persons were arrested at Pasgram police station, 11 in Alagapur, 7 in Hailakandi Sadar police station, 19 in Lalat, 17 in Katlishera and Ramanathpur.

Earlier, Assam Police on February 2 apprehended a total of 83 persons across the district for their alleged involvement in child marriage on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per reports, the police conducted a raid in Bongaigaon's Abhayapuri town on February 2 night and held several persons for their alleged involvement in child marriage.

Some of the arrested persons were identified as Nandeshwar Mandal, Hemanta Mandal, Khushimohan Mandal, and Noor Hussain of Arimara in Abhayapuri Amguri.

Out of 83, 23 arrests were made under Bongaigaon Sadar police station, while 13 arrests were held under Manikpur police station followed by Jogighopa (21), Kokila (7), and 9 other arrests were made at different locations in the district.

On 2nd of February Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conference with all district Superintendents, and various senior police officials.

The video meeting revolved around discussion regarding actions against the ongoing child marriage practices in Assam.

The Chief Minister also urged all the citizens to cooperate with the administration to eradicate the social evil.

The Chief Minister tweeted regarding same on February 3. ''Chaired a VC of SPs in presence of GP Singh regarding state-wide police action to be launched from tomorrow against child marriage and reviewed the arrangements. I appeal to people to extend support and cooperate with us in our endeavour to rid the state of the evil practice.''