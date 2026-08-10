Assam: Hailakandi’s Hamida Noor Laskar wins gold at International Taekwondo Championship in Thailand

Bringing pride to Hailakandi and the Barak Valley, young athlete Hamida Noor Laskar has won a gold medal at the International Taekwondo Championship held in Thailand.

A resident of Ward 2 of North Narainpur, Hamida emerged victorious in the highly competitive international tournament, marking a significant milestone in her sporting journey.

From showcasing her talent at the local level to competing on an international platform, Hamida’s journey has been defined by hard work, discipline and determination. Her gold medal is being celebrated by her family, relatives and sports enthusiasts across the area.

Competing at the international level in a demanding sport like taekwondo requires not only physical strength and technical ability but also mental resilience and the determination to fight until the final moment. Hamida’s performance and eventual victory reflect the years of training and commitment behind her achievement.

Her success has also become a source of inspiration for young athletes in Hailakandi and across the Barak Valley, particularly those from areas where access to sporting opportunities can be limited.

Hamida’s achievement highlights the sporting potential that exists in the region and the importance of identifying young talent and providing athletes with proper training, family support, community encouragement and institutional assistance.

For the people of North Narainpur and Hailakandi, the gold medal represents more than an individual sporting achievement. It has become a symbol of regional pride and a reminder that talent from even remote and lesser-known areas can reach the international stage with the right opportunities and determination.

Hamida has now returned with a new milestone in her sporting career, and her achievement is expected to inspire more youngsters in the region to pursue sports and dream of representing India on international platforms.

Residents of Hailakandi have congratulated Hamida Noor Laskar on her achievement and wished the young athlete greater success in her future sporting journey.