The Government of Assam has declared the Bishnupur Nadirpar Village of Hajo Development Block, Kamrup district as epicentre of African Swine Fever disease under the Prevention and Control of Infections and Contagious Disease in Animals Act, 2009. The restrictions are applicable with immediate effect in all Villages within 1 Kilometer radius around the epicentre, designated as infected zones and all villages falling under the 10 Kilometer radius around the epicentre are designated as surveillance zone.

Intensified surveillance on the domestic pig population adjacent to forest areas will be carried in consultation with the Forest Department.

The order stated no live pig or pig feed or pork and pork products shall be allowed to be taken out or brought into the zone.

Carrying of goods or animals from in or out of the infected zone is prohibited.

No person is allowed to take out any pig alive or dead which is infected or suspected to be infected from African swine fever.

Also, no person is allowed to carry any pig feed or breeding materials or other materials namely carcass, skin or other parts or products of such animals which has come in contact with any animal infected or suspected to be infected from African Swine Fever.

Any individual, organization or institution shall not hold any animal market, animal fair, animal exhibition or carry on any activity which involves grouping or gathering of pigs within the zone.

Also no one is allowed to bring any pigs that are afflicted with or suspected of having African swine fever into a market, fair, exhibition, other gathering, or to a public location.

The Chief Veterinary Officer or Competent Officer, if he thinks fit that an animal (pig) which is infected with a African Swine Fever and euthanasia has to be resorted to, for preventing the spread of the disease to other pigs of the area, will issue direction in writing for euthanasia of the animal in the infected zone and carcass to be disposed of by any manner to protect the public health and hygiene.

All Municipal, Panchayat or Village officials and all official of the Panchayat and Rural Department along with Dairy Development Department, Revenue Department and Agriculture Department shall assist the Veterinary Officer and the Veterinarian in discharge of their duties or in the exercise of their powers under this Act.