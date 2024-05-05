Ahead of election a grim discovery was made in Chhaygaon, Assam, as the body of a man was found in a half-decomposed state in a culvert near Gorubazar. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Das, aged 42, the son of late Samudra Das from Chhaygaon Dhekenavari.

The Chhaygaon police swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the report, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. The circumstances surrounding Das's death remain unclear at this time, and authorities are diligently working to piece together the events leading up to the discovery of his body.

The discovery of a half-decomposed body has raised concerns among locals, prompting heightened scrutiny and calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.