A half-decomposed body was discovered near the Garhbhanga Bhimashankar Temple, Assam's Guwahati sparking a police investigation into what is suspected to be a case of murder.

Police officers from the Garhchuk police station arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the report. The body, which is believed to have been there for approximately 5 to 7 days, is yet to be identified.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the individual's death, with initial suspicions suggesting that the person might have been killed and their body disposed of in the area.

Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses, and police urge anyone with information to come forward.