Assam: Half-marathon promoting social awareness and drug-free society concludes successfully in Tamulpur

The picturesque Indo-Bhutan border town of Darranga in Tamulpur district came alive today with the successful conclusion of the 21-kilometre "Run for Happiness" half-marathon, a spirited initiative organized by the Tamulpur District Administration under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The event aimed to raise awareness on pressing social issues such as drug abuse, child marriage, and road safety. More than 200 enthusiastic runners participated in the marathon, drawing attention to the importance of healthy lifestyles and a socially responsible citizenry.

Inaugurating the event, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty emphasized the significance of collective action in tackling societal challenges. “I hope this initiative will send a positive message across the state on issues like drugs, child marriage, and road safety,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Tamulpur Superintendent of Police Diganta Kumar Choudhury lauded the initiative, noting, “Such events will greatly contribute towards eliminating social evils like drug abuse and child marriage.”

Local MLA Jolen Daimary, who was present at the event, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the administration and participants. He also proudly announced that the Tamulpur Development Block had achieved first place among 500 blocks across the country in a recent NITI Aayog survey. “Special thanks to DC Pankaj Chakravarty and his team for this milestone,” Daimary said.

The marathon concluded with the felicitation of ten winners—five male and five female athletes—who were awarded a total prize money of ₹1 lakh.

Winners (Female):

Songmir Teronpi (Karbi Anglong)

Senlibon Teronpi (Karbi Anglong)

Priya Basumatary (Udalguri)

Phulmoni Hasda (Tamulpur)

Anita Hasda (Tamulpur)

Winners (Male):

Tikheshwar Kurmi (Golaghat)

Hitesh Baro (Baksa)

Surya Das (Morigaon)

Banjot Teron (West Karbi Anglong)

Sandeep Singh (Jammu)

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including former MLA Emmanuel Mushahary and nominated MCLA Hemanta Kumar Rabha, alongside district officials, self-help group members, students, and enthusiastic local residents.