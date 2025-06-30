Assam: Hardcore cadre of insurgent outfit arrested in Jorhat, security forces bust hideout in Tirap

In a coordinated intelligence-based operation, security forces arrested a hardcore insurgent of NSCN K Nikki Sumi faction while attempting to flee via road to Dimapur. The operation was initiated following credible inputs received from Military Intelligence (Kolkata) regarding the suspect’s movements.



Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a joint team comprising personnel from the 44 Assam Rifles (Khonsa) and Arunachal Pradesh Police, with active support from the Jorhat Police, launched a well-coordinated operation. The insurgent was intercepted and detained in Teok, Jorhat district, during his attempted escape.





Subsequent interrogation of the apprehended cadre led security personnel to a concealed hideout located in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. The joint team conducted a follow-up raid at the location, leading to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and various materials linked to extortion activities.





Officials have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish the broader network and the intent behind the recovered cache. Security agencies have termed the operation a significant success in curbing insurgent activities in the region.