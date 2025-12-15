Assam-Haryana police nab trio in Rs 65 lakh gold heist

In a major breakthrough, police authorities from Gurugram, Haryana, in coordination with Goroimari and Sontoli police in Assam, have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in a high-value gold jewelry theft worth Rs 65 lakh.

Gulbanu Begum, a resident of Puran Gaon in Sontoli, Assam, reportedly worked in the household of an elite Gurugram family. Exploiting the absence of the family members, she allegedly stole gold jewelry valued at over Rs 65 lakh and sent portions of it to Goroimari and Sontoli in Kamrup.

Acting on precise intelligence, Gurugram police apprehended Gulbanu Begum and recovered a significant portion of the stolen jewelry. Following her confession, coordinated operations with Goroimari and Sontoli police led to the arrests of Hazjuddin from Majgumi and Jamal from Puran Gaon, with additional gold recovered from their possession.

So far, law enforcement has successfully retrieved gold jewelry worth approximately ₹30 lakh, while investigations continue to trace the remaining stolen items.

Police have stated that the arrests were the result of meticulous coordination between Haryana and Assam police units, reflecting the growing effectiveness of inter-state collaboration in tackling organized crime.