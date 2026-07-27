Assam has 15.4 lakh registered job seekers; government targets 2 lakh jobs in five years

The Assam Government on July 27 informed the Legislative Assembly that the state has 15,43,350 registered job seekers, while also announcing that a Task Force has been constituted to create 2 lakh government jobs over the next five years.

Replying to separate unstarred questions by MLAs Md. Mohibur Rahman and Badruddin Ajmal, Labour Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Personnel Department portfolio, provided an update on employment, labour welfare and vacancies in government departments.

According to the government, as of June 30, 2026, Assam has 14,67,171 skilled and 76,179 unskilled registered job seekers.

The Assembly was also informed that the state has 1,837 brick kilns, employing 61,792 workers. Data from the eShram portal shows that 2,57,880 construction workers have been registered between 2022 and July 21, 2026.

On labour welfare, the government said it is in the process of implementing the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020, with state rules currently being finalised.

The government further informed the House that 6,211 child labourers have been identified since 2017-18, of whom 1,145 have been rescued and 6,123 rehabilitated.

Responding to concerns over vacancies in government departments, Chief Minister Sarma said a Task Force, headed by the Chief Secretary, was constituted on May 19, 2026, to prepare and monitor a roadmap for creating 2 lakh government jobs within five years. He said although vacancies have arisen due to retirement, resignation and other administrative reasons, government functioning has not been affected and recruitment will be taken up after the Task Force submits its recommendations.

The Assembly was also informed that 448 labour dispute cases are currently pending before labour courts in Assam, while the government continues conciliation efforts and awareness programmes to ensure timely resolution of industrial disputes. There is currently no proposal to restructure government departments, the Chief Minister added.