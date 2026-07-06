Assam has detected 1.72 lakh illegal foreigners, over 31,700 repatriated so far: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 6, informed the Assembly that 1,72,673 illegal foreigners have been detected in the state so far under the provisions of the Assam Accord, while 31,789 have been repatriated.

In a written reply to a question by AGP MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the government had deported or otherwise repatriated 31,789 declared illegal foreigners. However, he did not specify their countries of origin.

According to the Chief Minister, of those repatriated, 470 were deported, 29,663 were pushed back, 1,572 were sent back following instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and 84 were expelled.

Sarma also informed the House that proceedings against 73,759 suspected illegal immigrants are currently pending before Foreigners Tribunals across the state.

Under the Assam Accord, foreigners who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971, are to be identified, their names removed from electoral rolls and steps taken for their deportation.

The Chief Minister further said that 174 declared foreigners are currently lodged at the transit camp in Goalpara, formerly known as a detention centre.