Assam has fenced 86 per cent of Bangladesh border, 39 km still uncovered: Minister Atul Bora

Nearly 14 per cent of Assam's 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh remains unfenced, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly on July 15.

Responding to a question from Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Bora said 228.541 km of the border has been secured with barbed-wire fencing, while 38.959 km is yet to be covered.

According to Survey of India data, Assam shares a 267.5-km border with Bangladesh across the districts of Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi.

Bora said responsibility for fencing the international border rests with the Centre. Of the remaining unfenced stretch, 34.609 km comprises riverine sections, while 4.35 km along the banks of the Kushiyara river in Sribhumi has not been fenced due to objections raised by Border Guard Bangladesh.

He added that the Border Security Force (BSF) is maintaining surveillance along the riverine stretches through boat patrols and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System.

The minister also outlined development initiatives in border areas, stating that projects are now being implemented under the Vibrant Village Programme-II, which has replaced the Border Area Development Programme.

He said infrastructure and other development works in inter-state border areas are also being carried out through the Border Development Activities, Border Outpost and Border Outreach Programme.