Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of ‘World Elephant Day’ informed via a tweet that Assam has the second highest number of elephants among Indian states. However, the Chief Minister did not specify how many elephants are found in the State.

On the occasion, CM Sarma tweeted, “Assam has the second-highest number of elephants in India. The gentle giant also holds a great historical significance for our State. On #WorldElephantDay, let us resolve to protect this majestic animal as well as its habitat.”

The gentle giants, elephants have always played an important role in our civilisation. Assam is proud to be the home to the second highest population of elephants in India.



On #WorldElephantDay, I reaffirm our Govt’s resolve to protect the majestic animal and its habitat. pic.twitter.com/Ws7c1K7Ujq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2022

In Assam, elephants are found in several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries – such as Kaziranga, Orang, Manas, etc.

‘World Elephant Day’ is celebrated on August 12 every year to raise awareness about the plight of elephants all over the world.

‘World Elephant Day’ tries to highlight why these animals should be protected and what laws and measures can be enacted to ensure their survival.

There are many risks that elephants face, from illegal ivory trading to increased human-animal conflict.

Their habitats are also threatened by human activities. You can celebrate World Elephant Day by sharing solutions for preventing the exploitation of these majestic creatures, and by learning more about them.

About World Elephant Day:

Patricia Sims (a Canadian elephant rights activist) and ERFT (Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand) came together in 2012 to announce this day, which is dedicated to the welfare of elephants the world over.

This day was observed for the first time on 12 August, 2012. Since then, World Elephant Day has been celebrated every year.

There has been a 50 percent decline in the population of Asian elephants in the last 75 years. Now, there are only 20,000 -40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild. Around 4.15 African elephants are found in the wild.

Elephants are very intelligent creatures, just like dolphins and apes. They are capable of showing emotions like grief, empathy, and compassion.

Elephants pick up seismic vibrations through their feet to communicate with each other.