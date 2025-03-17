Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi highlighted Assam’s economic transformation and political stability, drawing historical and cultural parallels between Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a seminar on national security and border management in Guwahati at The Assam Royal Global University on March 16, Ravi praised Assam’s rapid development, stating that the state, once known for insurgency, is now playing a crucial role in India's Act East policy.

He also referenced Assam’s deep-rooted connections with Tamil Nadu, recalling Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva’s journey to Rameshwaram and Kanchipuram as a symbol of Bharat’s historical unity. “Our nation has always been interconnected, and it is time we reclaim this unity in our governance structures as well,” he said.

Ravi then shifted focus to national security, calling for a fundamental shift in India's border management policies. He emphasised the urgency of a unified and indigenous strategy, arguing that India must move beyond outdated colonial-era frameworks.

Addressing security experts, policymakers, and legal professionals, Ravi stressed that fragmented governance of India’s 15,106.7 km land border and 7,516.6 km coastline has left the country vulnerable. He pointed out that despite 75 years of independence, India still lacks a codified border policy, with security agencies operating in silos rather than in coordination.

"Borders are not just geographical lines; they define the security, identity, and sovereignty of a nation. The current governance system remains deeply fragmented. We need a Bharatiya approach to national security rather than relying on legacy structures that do not serve modern needs," he said.

Ravi called for the establishment of a National Border Management Authority to streamline coordination among the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and state governments. He highlighted that security challenges, including illegal migration, smuggling, drug trafficking, and insurgency, require an integrated defense mechanism involving multiple stakeholders.

He also underlined the role of border communities in national security. "Our borders are not just military zones; they are homes and economic centres for millions. Effective border security must empower and protect these communities," he added.

The seminar, jointly organised by Seemanta Chetana Manch, Purvottar and Adhivakta Parishad, Assam Prant, featured discussions on border codification, inter-agency coordination, and legislative reforms. Experts emphasised that a robust national security policy is incomplete without a comprehensive and modernized border management strategy.