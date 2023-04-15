In a major breakthrough, the Hatigaon police in Guwahati have arrested a group of men and women who were posing as officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The city police have arrested three men and two women in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sumimoni Das, Jurimoni Das, Bhargav Malakar, Rahul Patagiri, and Ujjawal Vikas Kalita. Interestingly, one of the women identified herself as a state BJP leader.

In another development, the Guwahati city police have apprehended an individual in possession of a large amount of fake currency notes in the Khanapara area. The police team of Basistha PS along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of East District, Khanapara Traffic OP Team and Public apprehended the accused at around 11.45 pm last night.

A huge amount of counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 2,93,000 was seized from his possession. The police have launched an investigation into the matter to track down his accomplices and the source of the fake currency notes.

The police have also requested shopkeepers, vendors, and residents to scrutinize the currency notes before accepting them.