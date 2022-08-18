To boost the education system in Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that a total of five Sainik Schools will be set up in Assam under the Public-Private Partnership mode.

The Sainik Schools will be set up in Silchar, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dhemaji.

Addressing the media, Ranoj Pegu said, “A total of 33 Sainik Schools are there across India. The Union Ministry of Defence is planning to set up Sainik Schools in PPP mode. With this, we have decided to set up five Sainik Schools in our state.”

“Till now the land has been allotted for the establishment of the schools and others formalities are in process,” he further added.

Also, Assam's education department is soon to come out with stricter norms to ensure that teachers in government schools attend classes and don’t get the chance to skip them under any circumstances.

The state education department has directed all government schools to paste the photos and names of teachers outside the classrooms so that students can see them.

This initiative was taken earlier, however, the pictures were only displayed in staff rooms and not outside classrooms.