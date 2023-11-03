Debjit Biswas, a government employee who served as the Head Assistant at the Hailakandi Election Office in Assam, has been suspended amidst allegations of misappropriating approximately Rs 62 lakh in fake bills during the 2021 elections. \

The suspension was ordered by Hailakandi District Deputy Commissioner, Hivare Nisarg Gautam, following an inquiry conducted by additional district officials.

The allegations against Biswas emerged after a detailed investigation led by additional district officials. The inquiry uncovered evidence of fake bills worth around Rs 62 lakh being manipulated and misappropriated during the 2021 elections.