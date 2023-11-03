Assam: Head Assistant suspended over Rs 62 lakh election bill allegations in Hailakandi
The Head Assistant in Hailakandi, Assam, faces suspension over allegations relating to an election bill of Rs 62 lakh.
Advertisement
Assam: Head Assistant suspended over Rs 62 lakh election bill allegations in Hailakandi
Debjit Biswas, a government employee who served as the Head Assistant at the Hailakandi Election Office in Assam, has been suspended amidst allegations of misappropriating approximately Rs 62 lakh in fake bills during the 2021 elections. \
The suspension was ordered by Hailakandi District Deputy Commissioner, Hivare Nisarg Gautam, following an inquiry conducted by additional district officials.
The allegations against Biswas emerged after a detailed investigation led by additional district officials. The inquiry uncovered evidence of fake bills worth around Rs 62 lakh being manipulated and misappropriated during the 2021 elections.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today