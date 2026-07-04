Assam head constable dies by suspected suicide at Tamulpur Police Outpost

A 51-year-old head constable of the 24th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) allegedly died by suicide at the Darangamela Police Outpost in Assam's Tamulpur district late on the night of July 3.

The deceased has been identified as Ghanakanta Malakar, a Head Constable attached to Platoon No. 3 of the 24th APBn. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11:40 pm, when he allegedly shot himself in the head using his service 9 mm carbine inside the bathroom of the police outpost.

Sources said Malakar had returned to duty only a couple of days ago after spending leave at his home.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. Malakar hailed from Bargunari village in Pathsala, Bajali district.