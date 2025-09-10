Assam: Head-on collision at Umrangso’s 25 Kilo S-turning sparks safety concerns

A tragic road accident occurred this afternoon at the notorious 25 Kilo S-turning on the Lanka–Umrangso road in Dima Hasao district, when a Swift Dzire car (AS-01-BP-9605) collided head-on with a heavily loaded Dalmia Cement truck (AS-01-SC-6473).

The Swift Dzire, travelling from Umrangso towards Lanka, was struck by the truck carrying a full load of cement from the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, leaving the car with severe front-end damage while the truck veered off the road and partially overturned.

Eyewitnesses at the site suggested that the truck driver may have lost control while negotiating the sharp curve, a known accident-prone spot.

Initial reports indicated casualties and injuries, though official confirmation from police is still awaited. Rescue teams and local volunteers rushed to the scene soon after the collision to assist the victims.

The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of the Lanka–Umrangso stretch, infamous for its sharp curves, steep gradients, and poor visibility. Residents and commuters have long demanded improved safety measures, better road engineering, and stricter monitoring of heavy vehicles to prevent recurring mishaps.

Authorities are expected to launch an inquiry into the cause of the accident and assess whether negligence, overloading, or speeding played a role.