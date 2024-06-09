In a devastating accident near the Chargola petrol pump in Karimganj, a truck driver, Shankar Das, lost his life following a collision between two trucks.

The incident occurred early this morning, causing significant disruption and a tragic loss of life.

Shankar Das, a resident of Tripura, was at the wheel of one of the trucks involved in the collision.

According to local sources, the accident was a result of a high-speed impact between the two heavy vehicles.

The force of the collision was such that Shankar Das sustained fatal injuries, and despite the swift response from emergency services, he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the other truck fled immediately after the accident. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and a search is underway to locate the runaway driver.

Eyewitnesses reported that the second truck veered dangerously before the crash, suggesting that reckless driving might have been a contributing factor.

Traffic police have cordoned off the area and are managing the flow of vehicles to prevent further congestion.

