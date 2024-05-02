A road accident unfolded in Madhtari, Kaliabor, resulting in serious injuries to a woman identified as Ranu Bora and two students following a collision between a Tata AC vehicle and a scooty.

According to eyewitness accounts, the collision occurred between the Tata AC vehicle bearing registration number As 02 BC 0638 and the scooty registered as As 12 U 8150.

The impact of the crash left Ranu Bora and the two students critically injured.

Prompt response from local authorities and bystanders facilitated the swift transfer of the injured individuals to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The police, with the assistance of local residents, ensured the timely admission of the victims to the hospital.

Details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured individuals are yet to be disclosed.

Investigations into the incident are underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the collision.