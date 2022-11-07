The locals of Kathal in the Chandrapur area of Silchar spotted a dead body on a road adjacent to the bypass on November 7.

Locals alleged that the head of the deceased woman has either been chopped off or crushed by a loaded truck.

As per the visuals, the deceased female was wearing a pair of jeans and a T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Rangirkhari police were informed by the locals and recovered the body.

Speaking to the media, SI Rangirkhari police station, Subimal Nath said that the case has been handed over to the Silchar Traffic Branch.

"Prima Facie, this looks like an accident where a heavy vehicle ran over the female, however, we have yet to retrieve the identity of the female," added the SI.

The police further informed that there were no wounds or scratches marks on the body of the deceased.

Notably, the road is majorly used by dumpers (trucks) and the police suspect one of them could have crushed the woman, however, the post-mortem report will clear all the doubts.

It is to be mentioned here that, in less than a week two dead bodies of women have been recovered from Silchar.

Earlier, a minor's body was found floating in a ditch on the third link road.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation.