Assam: Headmaster arrested in Dhubri over alleged sexual assault of woman near school premises

A headmaster of a lower primary school in Assam's Dhubri district has been arrested on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and coercing her into an illicit relationship, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shahjahan Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Kachuwar Khas in Dhubri. He was serving as the headmaster of 333 Sohrab Char Lower Primary School.

According to police sources, the woman alleged that Sheikh sexually exploited her and forced her into an illicit relationship near the school premises. Following the alleged incident, she approached the police and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) detailing the allegations.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case (No. 253/2026) at the A.M.Co Road Bazar Town Police Out Post in Dhubri under the relevant provisions of law and subsequently arrested the accused.

Sheikh was produced before the Dhubri District Court on Thursday.

"A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on the victim's statement, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure justice is served," a police official said.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents and parents, with many expressing apprehension over the alleged offence involving the head of an educational institution. Police said the investigation is continuing and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.