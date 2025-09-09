Assam: Headmaster suspended over distorted portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Sribhumi School

A controversy has erupted in Assam after a distorted portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, drawn by teaching staff of Suna Tula ME School in Sribhumi district, went viral on social media. The portrayal, which many considered disrespectful and insulting to the legendary music maestro, has drawn widespread criticism.



In response to the matter, the Education Department has initiated disciplinary action. Jiabur Rahman, Headmaster of Suna Tula ME School, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further proceedings and subject to the approval of the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam.



During his suspension, Rahman will be entitled to subsistence allowances as per the Assam Disciplinary and Appeal Rules of 1964. However, he has been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from higher authorities and is prohibited from engaging in any profession or trade during the suspension period.



Meanwhile, the senior-most teacher of the school has been entrusted with the responsibilities of Headmaster-cum-Member Secretary of the School Management Committee (SMC) until further notice.

The incident has sparked strong reactions across the state, with cultural bodies and Dr. Hazarika’s admirers calling for greater sensitivity and respect when portraying icons of Assam’s heritage.